FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Classical Medicus's Chiton
Body - Item Level 580
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
634
Magic Defense
362
Defense
Details
Classes
CNJ WHM SCH AST SGE - Lv. 90
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
650 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+230
Piety
+154
Vitality
+212
Determination
+220
Materia
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 80
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
580
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Golden Silk
3
Rhodium Ingot
3
AR-Caean Velvet
3
Endstone Aethersand
3
Grade 6 Mind Alkahest
3
Crystals
Wind Cluster
3
Lightning Cluster
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
90
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
3900
Max Quality
10920
Characteristics
Required
Control
3080
Craftsmanship
3180
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
