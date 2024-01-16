Games
Classical Earrings of Slaying
Earrings - Item Level 580
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
0
Defense
0
Magic Defense
Details
Classes
PGL LNC MNK DRG SAM RPR - Lv. 90
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
296 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+114
Vitality
+117
Skill Speed
+76
Critical Hit
+109
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 80
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
580
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Golden Silk
3
Star Quartz
3
Rhodium Ingot
3
Endwood Aethersand
3
Grade 6 Strength Alkahest
3
Crystals
Fire Cluster
3
Wind Cluster
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
90
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
3900
Max Quality
10920
Characteristics
Required
Control
3080
Craftsmanship
3180
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
