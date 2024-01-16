Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Item Database
Item Icon

Classical Earrings of Slaying

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

0

0

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Golden Silk
3
Item Icon
Star Quartz
3
Item Icon
Rhodium Ingot
3
Item Icon
Endwood Aethersand
3
Item Icon
Grade 6 Strength Alkahest
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
3
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

