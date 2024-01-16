Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Classical Cane
Item Icon

Classical Cane

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

103

118.11

3.44

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Rhodium Ingot
3
Item Icon
Integral Lumber
3
Item Icon
Mempisang Lumber
3
Item Icon
Endtide Aethersand
3
Item Icon
Grade 6 Mind Alkahest
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Cluster
3
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

