Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Classical Battleaxe
Marauder's Arm - Item Level 580
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
103
Physical Damage
115.36
Auto-attack
3.36
Delay
Details
Classes
MRD WAR - Lv. 90
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
709 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+239
Vitality
+245
Critical Hit
+159
Determination
+228
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 80
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
580
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Rhodium Ingot
3
Chondrite Ingot
3
Endwood Aethersand
3
Lunar Adamantite Ingot
3
Grade 6 Vitality Alkahest
3
Crystals
Fire Cluster
3
Earth Cluster
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
90
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
3900
Max Quality
10920
Characteristics
Required
Control
3080
Craftsmanship
3180
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
FFXIV Endwalker Preview: The Sage Isn’t Quite The Combat Healer You’re Expecting
Mike Williams
Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Class Guide - Each Class, Explained
Dillon Skiffington
Teamfight Tactics Origins 9.19 Cheat Sheet - All TFT Origins Buffs
Dillon Skiffington