Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Classic Voeburtite Cuisine

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A steaming pot of homemade cooking to fill the stomach and warm the cockles.

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Classic Voeburtite Ingredients
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
2
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Classic Voeburtite Ingredients
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
2
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Classic Voeburtite Ingredients
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Crystal
2
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Classic Voeburtite Ingredients
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
2
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Classic Voeburtite Ingredients
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
2
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Classic Voeburtite Ingredients
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
2
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Classic Voeburtite Ingredients
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
2
Item Icon
Water Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Classic Voeburtite Ingredients
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
2
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

FFXIV Best in Slot White Mage Gear For The Average Player (Patch 6.18)
Andrea Shearon
Ruby Weapon is a Gosh Darn Mech in FFXIV Patch 5.2: Echoes of a Fallen Star
Nerium
The Primals' New "Close in the Distance" Music Video is Reopening Old Wounds
Michael Hassall