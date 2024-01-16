Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Classic Dresser

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A lavish vanity that hearkens back to days long past.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Pewter Ingot
8
Item Icon
Vanity Mirror
8
Item Icon
Integral Lumber
8
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
8
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

FFXIV Breaking Brick Mountains - Dragon Quest Event Crossover Guide
Nerium
Twelve Important Details in the FFXIV: Endwalker Patch 6.0 Patch Notes
Mike Williams
FFXIV Online Store Updates With New School Uniforms and Hatching-Tide Sale
Mike Williams