Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Citrine

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A yellow jewel almost identical to topaz, but several times softer.

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Raw Citrine
1
Item Icon
Cloud Mica Whetstone
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

All FFXIV Online Store Mounts
Emily Berry
Warframe Tier List: The Best Warframes to Play - March 2023
Nerium,Dillon Skiffington
Reaper FFXIV 6.2 Job Guide: Opener, Rotation, Skills, and More
Paulo Kawanishi