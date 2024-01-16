Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Citrine
Stone - Item Level 148
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
A yellow jewel almost identical to topaz, but several times softer.
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
4956 gil
Sells for
4 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Raw Citrine
1
Cloud Mica Whetstone
1
Crystals
Wind Crystal
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
59
Total Crafted
1
Durability
35
Difficulty
270
Max Quality
2104
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
546
Craftsmanship
580
