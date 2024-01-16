Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Chromite Spear
Lancer's Arm - Item Level 320
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
76
Physical Damage
70.93
Auto-attack
2.8
Delay
Details
Classes
LNC DRG - Lv. 70
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
621 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+108
Vitality
+108
Critical Hit
+108
Determination
+76
Materia
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 60
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
320
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Chromite Ingot
2
Torreya Lumber
2
Molybdenum Ingot
2
Everborn Aethersand
2
Grade 2 Reisui of Strength
2
Crystals
Ice Cluster
2
Wind Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
70
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
1200
Max Quality
4800
Characteristics
Required
Control
1220
Craftsmanship
1320
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
1500
