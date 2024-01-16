Games
Chromite Helm of Fending
Head - Item Level 320
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
320
Magic Defense
320
Defense
Details
Classes
GLA MRD PLD WAR DRK GNB - Lv. 70
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
342 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+66
Vitality
+66
Skill Speed
+46
Determination
+66
Materia
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 60
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
320
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Rhodonite
2
Gazelle Horn
2
Chromite Ingot
2
Palladium Ingot
2
Everbright Aethersand
2
Grade 2 Reisui of Vitality
2
Crystals
Ice Cluster
2
Earth Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
70
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
1200
Max Quality
4800
Characteristics
Required
Control
1220
Craftsmanship
1320
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
1500
