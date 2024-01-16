Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Choral Attire Augmentation

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Materials required to augment a set of choral attire.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Ancient Lumber
7
Item Icon
Terminus Putty
7
Item Icon
Saurian Leather
7
Item Icon
Treated Spruce Lumber
7
Item Icon
Hard Hippogryph Leather
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Crystal
5
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

Related Posts

Sastasha FFXIV Dungeon Guide: Walkthrough and Gear
Mike Williams
In FFXIV, Undercutting the Market Board by More Than a Gil Hurts Everyone
Dillon Skiffington
FFXIV Skysteel Tools +1 Guide - Oddly Specific Items List & Locations
Shikhu