Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Tools
Chocobotail Saw
Carpenter's Primary Tool - Item Level 16
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
12
Physical Damage
11.2
Auto-attack
2.8
Delay
Details
Classes
CRP - Lv. 16
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
12 gil
Bonuses
Control
+23
Craftsmanship
+40
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 6
resource
Grade 2 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
16
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Amateur's Saw
1
Bronze Rivets
1
Crystals
Fire Shard
1
Earth Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
16
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
94
Max Quality
292
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
39
Craftsmanship
78
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
Reaper FFXIV 6.2 Job Guide: Opener, Rotation, Skills, and More
Paulo Kawanishi
FFXIV Fan Festival 2023 London Schedule and Info
Michael Hassall
,
Jessica Scharnagle
How to Get the Giant Leaf Parasol Fashion Accessory in FFXIV
Michael Hassall