Chocobo Pillar

FFXIV Items
Details
Details

A decorative pillar designed to resemble a chocobo.

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Spruce Lumber
3
Item Icon
Chocobo Feather
3
Item Icon
Rosewood Lumber
3
Item Icon
Darksteel Nugget
3
Item Icon
Fieldcraft Demimateria I
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
2
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required

