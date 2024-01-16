Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Chocobo Pillar
Furnishing - Item Level 70
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A decorative pillar designed to resemble a chocobo.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
75 gil
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
70
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Spruce Lumber
3
Chocobo Feather
3
Rosewood Lumber
3
Darksteel Nugget
3
Fieldcraft Demimateria I
3
Crystals
Ice Crystal
2
Wind Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
210
Max Quality
1100
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
325
Craftsmanship
325
Required
Craftsmanship
275
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
How to Unlock Rank 11 With Your FFXIV Chocobo & Raise the Cap
Nerium
Welcome to The Linkshell, Fanbyte’s Dedicated Final Fantasy XIV Site
Michael Higham
The Must-Play FFXIV Content You Should Finish Before (or After) Endwalker
Michael Higham