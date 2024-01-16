Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Chirurgeon's Curtain

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A large hanging cloth used to provide a patient and his caregiver privacy.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Oak Lumber
4
Item Icon
Brass Ingot
4
Item Icon
Undyed Linen
4
Item Icon
Mythril Ingot
4
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Shard
3
Item Icon
Lightning Shard
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Class Guide - Each Class, Explained
Dillon Skiffington
Morning Stack: FFXIV Keeps Giving Me Space to Just Exist
Nerium
Reaper FFXIV 6.2 Job Guide: Opener, Rotation, Skills, and More
Paulo Kawanishi