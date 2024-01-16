Destiny 2
FFXIV Calendar
FFXIV Calendar
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Chicken Stock

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A clear golden broth made by boiling chicken bones.

Attributes

Crafting

Culinarian

Materials
Item Icon
Wild Onion
1
Item Icon
Chicken Breast
1
Item Icon
Coerthan Carrot
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

