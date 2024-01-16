Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Wild Onion

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A pungent bulb vegetable native to the Near East.

Attributes

Crafting

Related Posts

FFXIV Botanist Job Guide (Patch 6.5)
Paulo Kawanishi
The Must-Play FFXIV Content You Should Finish Before (or After) Endwalker
Michael Higham
FFXIV Tips Guide - 48 Things The Game Doesn't Tell You
Nerium