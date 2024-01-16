Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Ceramic Tile Flooring
Flooring - Item Level 35
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
Specialty flooring that is cool to the touch and easy to clean.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
150 gil
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
35
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Straw
2
Mortar
2
Potter's Clay
2
Crystals
Fire Shard
2
Wind Shard
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
25
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
89
Max Quality
330
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
49
Craftsmanship
99
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
