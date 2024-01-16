Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Ceramic Tile Flooring

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Specialty flooring that is cool to the touch and easy to clean.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Straw
2
Item Icon
Mortar
2
Item Icon
Potter's Clay
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
2
Item Icon
Wind Shard
2
Recipe Details
