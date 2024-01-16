Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Item Database
Item Icon

Cask Rack

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A rack allowing for the horizontal storage of multiple ale kegs or wine barrels.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Oak Lumber
3
Item Icon
Brass Ingot
3
Item Icon
Cedar Lumber
3
Item Icon
Silver Ingot
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
3
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

