Table - Item Level 125
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A rack allowing for the horizontal storage of multiple ale kegs or wine barrels.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
120 gil
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
125
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Oak Lumber
3
Brass Ingot
3
Cedar Lumber
3
Silver Ingot
3
Crystals
Ice Crystal
3
Wind Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
52
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
260
Max Quality
1070
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
462
Craftsmanship
502
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
