FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Cashmere Robe of Casting

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

112

64

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Sylphic Silk
2
Item Icon
Cashmere Cloth
2
Item Icon
Terminus Putty
2
Item Icon
Hippogryph Leather
2
Item Icon
Mega-Potion of Intelligence
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
1
Item Icon
Lightning Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth

