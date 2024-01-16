Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Cashmere Robe of Casting
Body - Item Level 90
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
112
Magic Defense
64
Defense
Details
Classes
THM ACN BLM SMN RDM BLU - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
177 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+26
Spell Speed
+32
Critical Hit
+22
Intelligence
+27
Materia
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
90
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Sylphic Silk
2
Cashmere Cloth
2
Terminus Putty
2
Hippogryph Leather
2
Mega-Potion of Intelligence
2
Crystals
Wind Cluster
1
Lightning Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
420
Max Quality
2750
Characteristics
Required
Control
374
Craftsmanship
391
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
451
