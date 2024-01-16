Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Diluted Vitriol

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A flask of vitriol diluted with pure water.

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Vitriol
6
Item Icon
Filtered Water
6
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required
Required For Quick Synth

