Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Diluted Vitriol
Reagent - Item Level 70
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
A flask of vitriol diluted with pure water.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Vitriol
6
Filtered Water
6
Crystals
Water Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
9
Durability
40
Difficulty
125
Max Quality
2000
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
325
Craftsmanship
325
Required
Craftsmanship
347
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
391
Related Posts
FFXIV Eureka Guide: How It Works and How to Level Fast
Josh Brown
Descent (Normal): FF14 Eden Raid Guide – Boss Strategy & Tips
Nerium
What is 'Final Fantasy disease,' and do you have it too?
Kris Ligman