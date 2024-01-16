Destiny 2
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Canvas Repair Materials

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Materials for repairing the canvas of the painting of Dampsole, Lakeland.

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Kudzu Cloth
2
Item Icon
Zelkova Lumber
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
2
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Kudzu Cloth
2
Item Icon
Zelkova Lumber
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
2
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Kudzu Cloth
2
Item Icon
Zelkova Lumber
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
2
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

