FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Camping Furniture

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A set of outdoor furniture constructed of weather-resistant materials.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Riviera Lunch
8
Item Icon
Weathered Pipe
8
Item Icon
AR-Caean Velvet
8
Item Icon
Integral Lumber
8
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
8
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

