Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Byakko's Enspirited Revolver

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

73

64.24

2.64

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Demicrystal
7
Item Icon
Byakko's Mane
7
Item Icon
Chromite Ingot
7
Item Icon
Palladium Ingot
7
Item Icon
Molybdenum Ingot
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
7
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

FFXIV's Heavensturn Event is Back With a Year of The Tiger Celebration
Andrea Shearon
How To Get All The Kamuy Mounts in FFXIV
Paulo Kawanishi
Reaper FFXIV 6.2 Job Guide: Opener, Rotation, Skills, and More
Paulo Kawanishi