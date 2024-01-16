Games
Byakko's Mane
Cloth - Item Level 355
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
The brilliant white mane of the Far Eastern white tiger of legend. He probably won't miss it.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
42 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
