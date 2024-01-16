Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Byakko's Mane

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

The brilliant white mane of the Far Eastern white tiger of legend. He probably won't miss it.

Attributes

Crafting

Related Posts

FFXIV's Heavensturn Event is Back With a Year of The Tiger Celebration
Andrea Shearon
How To Get All The Kamuy Mounts in FFXIV
Paulo Kawanishi
Reaper FFXIV 6.2 Job Guide: Opener, Rotation, Skills, and More
Paulo Kawanishi