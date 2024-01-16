Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Byakko Barding

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A suit of chocobo armor designed to resemble the Far Eastern auspice Byakko.

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Byakko's Mane
2
Item Icon
Tiger Leather
2
Item Icon
Chromite Ingot
2
Item Icon
Palladium Ingot
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
2
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

