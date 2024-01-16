Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Budding Oak Wand
One–handed Conjurer's Arm - Item Level 38
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
38
Physical Damage
30.4
Auto-attack
2.4
Delay
Details
Classes
CNJ WHM - Lv. 38
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
45 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+5
Piety
+8
Vitality
+5
Materia
Repairs
level
Alchemist Lv. 28
resource
Grade 4 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
38
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Oak Branch
4
Hi-Potion of Mind
4
Growth Formula Alpha
4
Crystals
Water Shard
4
Lightning Shard
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
38
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
129
Max Quality
1280
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
64
Craftsmanship
129
