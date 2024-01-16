Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Brightlinen Turban of Crafting
Head - Item Level 330
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
215
Magic Defense
108
Defense
Details
Classes
Disciple of the Hand - Lv. 71
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
22170 gil
Sells for
342 gil
Bonuses
CP
+6
Control
+146
Materia
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 61
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
330
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Stonegold Nugget
5
Bright Linen Yarn
5
Bright Linen Cloth
5
Crystals
Wind Crystal
5
Lightning Crystal
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
71
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
1195
Max Quality
3763
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1220
Craftsmanship
1320
