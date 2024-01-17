Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Accessories
Brass Wristlets of Crafting
Bracelets - Item Level 16
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
0
Defense
0
Magic Defense
Details
Classes
All Classes - Lv. 16
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
534 gil
Sells for
5 gil
Bonuses
CP
+17
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 6
resource
Grade 2 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
16
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Brass Ingot
1
Brass Rings
1
Crystals
Fire Shard
1
Wind Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
16
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
63
Max Quality
390
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
39
Craftsmanship
78
