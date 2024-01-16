Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Botanical Candle Display

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Similar to a normal candle display, but with considerably more dried flora.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Pearl
8
Item Icon
Tallow Candle
8
Item Icon
Desert Seedling
8
Item Icon
Phrygian Gold Ingot
8
Item Icon
Growth Formula Kappa
8
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Crystal
8
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

