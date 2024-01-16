Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Botanical Candle Display
Tabletop - Item Level 560
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
Similar to a normal candle display, but with considerably more dried flora.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
60 gil
Repairs
level
Alchemist Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
560
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Pearl
8
Tallow Candle
8
Desert Seedling
8
Phrygian Gold Ingot
8
Growth Formula Kappa
8
Crystals
Water Crystal
8
Lightning Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
90
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
3500
Max Quality
7200
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2635
Craftsmanship
2805
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
