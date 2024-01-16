Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Boarskin Crakows of Gathering
Feet - Item Level 35
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
39
Magic Defense
19
Defense
Details
Classes
All Classes - Lv. 35
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
33 gil
Bonuses
Perception
+21
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 25
resource
Grade 4 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
35
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Rubber
3
Steel Ingot
3
Boar Leather
3
Hippogryph Sinew
3
Crystals
Wind Shard
3
Earth Shard
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
35
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
123
Max Quality
1110
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
64
Craftsmanship
129
