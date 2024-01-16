Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Item Database
Item Icon

Blooming Garden Table

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Bask in the beauty of spring year-round with this quaint outdoor table.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Marble
8
Item Icon
Assorted Fruit
8
Item Icon
Glade Flower Vase
8
Item Icon
Hand-poured Coffee
8
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
8
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

