The world is better off oblivious of the fell magicks used to keep this basket of fruit eternally free of bruises and mold. ※Cannot be retrieved once used. ※Can be used up to 10 times. Meal benefits when used: Direct Hit Bonus: +4% (Max 20) VIT Bonus: +4% (Max 12) Gear Durability Bonus: +2 EXP Bonus: +3% Duration: 30m (Duration can be extended to 60m by consuming multiple servings)

Available for Purchase with gil No