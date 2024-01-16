Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Glade Flower Vase

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A vase designed in the glade style, holding a bouquet of flowers native to the Black Shroud.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Elm Lumber
2
Item Icon
Shroud Seedling
2
Item Icon
Growth Formula Beta
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Shard
1
Item Icon
Lightning Shard
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

