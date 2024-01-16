Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Bloodblossoms

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A flowering ground cover plant that thrives in the suffocating confines of the Aurum Vale.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Humus
6
Item Icon
Spoken Blood
6
Item Icon
Carnivorous Seedling
6
Item Icon
Growth Formula Gamma
6
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Shard
5
Item Icon
Lightning Shard
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

Reaper FFXIV 6.2 Job Guide: Opener, Rotation, Skills, and More
Paulo Kawanishi
FFXIV Fan Festival 2023 London Schedule and Info
placeholder
Michael Hassall,Jessica Scharnagle
How to Get the Giant Leaf Parasol Fashion Accessory in FFXIV
Michael Hassall