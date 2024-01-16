Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Bladed Steel Jig

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

An all-purpose fishing lure crafted by combining three smaller lures.

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Adamantite Nugget
6
Item Icon
Cloud Mica Whetstone
6
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
5
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

FFXIV Armorer Leveling Guide - Fastest Way to Get From 1-90
Dillon Skiffington
FFXIV Endwalker: All Melee DPS Changes up to Level 90 and Reaper Breakdown
Michael Higham
FFXIV Blacksmith Unlock Guide: Quest Locations & Coordinates
Nerium