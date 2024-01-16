Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Bisque Flooring
Flooring - Item Level 26
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
Simple, yet stylish, bisque flooring is perfect for the modern adventurer.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
150 gil
Repairs
level
Alchemist Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
26
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Mortar
2
Mudstone
2
Potter's Clay
2
Crystals
Water Shard
2
Lightning Shard
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
26
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
90
Max Quality
345
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
49
Craftsmanship
99
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
