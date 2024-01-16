Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Bismuth Headgear of Maiming
Head - Item Level 533
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
306
Magic Defense
390
Defense
Details
Classes
LNC DRG RPR - Lv. 84
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
390 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+117
Vitality
+123
Determination
+80
Direct Hit Rate
+114
Materia
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 74
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
533
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Bismuth Ingot
7
High Durium Ingot
7
Phrygian Gold Ingot
7
Grade 5 Strength Alkahest
7
Crystals
Ice Crystal
8
Earth Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
85
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
3000
Max Quality
6700
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2418
Craftsmanship
2549
