Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Accessories
Bismuth Bracelet of Fending
Bracelets - Item Level 533
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
0
Defense
0
Magic Defense
Details
Classes
GLA MRD PLD WAR DRK GNB - Lv. 84
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
296 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+93
Tenacity
+90
Vitality
+97
Determination
+63
Materia
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 74
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
533
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Bismuth Ingot
7
Phrygian Gold Ingot
7
Grade 5 Vitality Alkahest
7
Crystals
Ice Crystal
8
Earth Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
84
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
2900
Max Quality
6600
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2388
Craftsmanship
2507
Related Posts
Reaper FFXIV 6.2 Job Guide: Opener, Rotation, Skills, and More
Paulo Kawanishi
FFXIV Fan Festival 2023 London Schedule and Info
Michael Hassall
,
Jessica Scharnagle
How to Get the Giant Leaf Parasol Fashion Accessory in FFXIV
Michael Hassall