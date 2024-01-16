Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Beak of the Vortex

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

56

46.29

2.48

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Cobalt Ingot
1
Item Icon
Ancient Lumber
1
Item Icon
Vortex Feather
1
Item Icon
Demimateria of the Vortex
1
Item Icon
Battlecraft Demimateria III
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
12
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

