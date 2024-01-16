Games
Bass Ball
Fishing Tackle - Item Level 25
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A ball of dark bass and sunset flour paste. Processed bait for freshwater fishing.
Classes
FSH - Lv. 25
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
6 gil
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Culinarian
Materials
Dark Bass
2
Sunset Wheat Flour
2
Crystals
Fire Shard
2
Water Shard
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
25
Total Crafted
10
Durability
70
Difficulty
89
Max Quality
660
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
49
Craftsmanship
99
