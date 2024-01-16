Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Item Database
Item Icon

Bass Ball

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A ball of dark bass and sunset flour paste. Processed bait for freshwater fishing.

Attributes

Crafting

Culinarian

Materials
Item Icon
Dark Bass
2
Item Icon
Sunset Wheat Flour
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
2
Item Icon
Water Shard
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

