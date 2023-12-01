Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FINAL FANTASY XIVNEWS

PUBLISHED

The Primals' New "Close in the Distance" Music Video is Reopening Old Wounds

Try Not To Cry (Savage)

Michael Hassall

About the Author

Michael Hassall

After giving up a "real" job in Marketing in 2019, Michael started working as esports, gaming, and entertainment journalist and hasn't looked back. He lives in the UK, but wishes he lived in Eorzea, having spent 5,000 hours there. When not dutifully grinding Tomestones and being designated furniture crafter for his FC, he enjoys travel to warm places, cold drinks, light reading, and heavy metal.

Related Posts

FFXIV Added a New Short Story by Fan Vote, and Of Course it Features Emet-Selch
Michael Hassall
Musicians, Creators, 1,400 Fans Sing Close in the Distance as a FFXIV Chorus
Michael Higham
FFXIV Endwalker Shared FATEs Guide
Andrea Shearon