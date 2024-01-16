Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Tools
Bas-relief Iron Saw
Carpenter's Primary Tool - Item Level 23
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
15
Physical Damage
14
Auto-attack
2.8
Delay
Details
Classes
CRP - Lv. 23
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
23 gil
Bonuses
Control
+28
Craftsmanship
+49
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 13
resource
Grade 3 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
23
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Elm Lumber
2
Iron Ingot
2
Iron Rivets
2
Crystals
Fire Shard
2
Earth Shard
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
24
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
85
Max Quality
630
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
49
Craftsmanship
99
