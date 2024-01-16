Destiny 2
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
Barding of Eternal Darkness

Details
A suit of chocobo armor that radiates Darkness.

Armorer

Materials
Saffron Cloth
3
Chondrite Ingot
3
Duraluminum Ingot
3
Crystal of Eternal Darkness
3
Crystals
Ice Cluster
3
Earth Cluster
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
