FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseTools
Item Icon

Balanced Adamantite Scythe

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Sun Mica
2
Item Icon
Adamantite Ingot
2
Item Icon
Astral Birch Lumber
2
Item Icon
Landborne Aethersand
2
Item Icon
Fieldcraft Demimateria III
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
2
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth

