FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseAccessories
Item Icon

Aurum Regis Earrings of Crafting

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

0

0

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Astral Oil
2
Item Icon
Aurum Regis Ingot
2
Item Icon
Landborne Aethersand
2
Item Icon
Fieldcraft Demimateria III
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
2
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth

