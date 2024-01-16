Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Accessories
Aurum Regis Earrings of Crafting
Earrings - Item Level 170
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
0
Defense
0
Magic Defense
Details
Classes
Disciple of the Hand - Lv. 60
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
152 gil
Bonuses
CP
+39
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 50
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
170
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Astral Oil
2
Aurum Regis Ingot
2
Landborne Aethersand
2
Fieldcraft Demimateria III
2
Crystals
Fire Cluster
2
Wind Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
740
Max Quality
2900
Characteristics
Required
Control
695
Craftsmanship
718
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
850
