FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Augmented Kelesis
Two–handed Conjurer's Arm - Item Level 430
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
85
Physical Damage
97.47
Auto-attack
3.44
Delay
Details
Classes
CNJ WHM - Lv. 80
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
709 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+148
Piety
+149
Vitality
+136
Determination
+104
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 70
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
430
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Onyx
7
Ethereal Silk
7
Prismatic Ingot
7
Hades's Auracite
7
Kingcraft Demimateria
7
Crystals
Fire Crystal
7
Wind Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
80
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
2050
Max Quality
7900
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1990
Craftsmanship
2140
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
