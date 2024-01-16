Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Augmented Deima
Archer's Arm - Item Level 430
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
85
Physical Damage
86.13
Auto-attack
3.04
Delay
Details
Classes
ARC BRD - Lv. 80
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
709 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+151
Dexterity
+148
Critical Hit
+104
Direct Hit Rate
+149
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 70
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
430
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Prismatic Ingot
7
Hades's Auracite
7
Sandalwood Lumber
7
Kingcraft Demimateria
7
Dwarven Mythril Nugget
7
Crystals
Fire Crystal
7
Wind Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
80
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
2050
Max Quality
7900
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1990
Craftsmanship
2140
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
FFXIV Poetics to Gil Guide - Earn Money With Tomestones (2024)
Mills Webster
FFXIV Maintenance Scheduled for Patch 6.18 Hotfixes (July 12)
Michael Higham
FFXIV Patch 6.11 Release and Maintenance [UPDATED]; New Ultimate and Housing Changes
Michael Higham