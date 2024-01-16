Destiny 2
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Augmented Deima

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

85

86.13

3.04

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Prismatic Ingot
7
Item Icon
Hades's Auracite
7
Item Icon
Sandalwood Lumber
7
Item Icon
Kingcraft Demimateria
7
Item Icon
Dwarven Mythril Nugget
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
7
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

