FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Augmented Cashmere Robe of Casting

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

112

64

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Cashmere Cloth
2
Item Icon
Cashmere Robe of Casting
2
Item Icon
Battlecraft Demimateria II
2
Item Icon
Battlecraft Demimateria III
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
1
Item Icon
Lightning Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

