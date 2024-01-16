Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Astroscope
Furnishing - Item Level 50
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
An optical instrument used to gaze at the stars.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
90 gil
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
50
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Electrum Ingot
6
Raptor Leather
6
Mahogany Lumber
6
Clear Glass Lens
6
Crystals
Fire Shard
6
Wind Shard
6
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
49
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
174
Max Quality
970
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
80
Craftsmanship
161
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
FFXIV Endwalker Splendorous Tools Steps and Quests
Paulo Kawanishi
FFXIV Crystalline Splendorous Tools Guide - Macros, Rotations, New Glows
Shikhu
,
Ian Taylor
FFXIV Astrologian Job Guide (Patch 6.5)
Emily Berry