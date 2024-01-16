Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Astroscope

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

An optical instrument used to gaze at the stars.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Electrum Ingot
6
Item Icon
Raptor Leather
6
Item Icon
Mahogany Lumber
6
Item Icon
Clear Glass Lens
6
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
6
Item Icon
Wind Shard
6
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

