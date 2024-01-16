Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Item Database
Item Icon

Apparel Showcase

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Some people like others to see their items of finery even when they are not being worn.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Showcase
28
Item Icon
Ovim Wool
28
Item Icon
Dwarven Cotton
28
Item Icon
Sea Swallow Leather
28
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
28
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
28
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

