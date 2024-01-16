Apparel Showcase

Games
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
Some people like others to see their items of finery even when they are not being worn.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
150 gil
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
430
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Showcase
28
Ovim Wool
28
Dwarven Cotton
28
Sea Swallow Leather
28
Crystals
Wind Crystal
28
Lightning Crystal
28
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
80
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
1780
Max Quality
2300
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1733
Craftsmanship
1866
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
