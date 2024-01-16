Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Altered Linen Chausses
Legs - Item Level 36
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
64
Magic Defense
36
Defense
Details
Classes
All Classes - Lv. 36
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
56 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+7
Vitality
+7
Intelligence
+7
Determination
+10
Materia
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 26
resource
Grade 4 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
36
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Linen Yarn
3
Undyed Linen
3
Crystals
Wind Shard
3
Lightning Shard
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
35
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
123
Max Quality
1110
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
64
Craftsmanship
129
Related Posts
How to Make Gil With Desynthesis in FFXIV
mothsworn
FFXIV Alliance Raid Guide: Myths of the Realm - Euphrosyne (Patch 6.3)
Mike Williams
Best Game Soundtracks June 2017
Nate Ewert-Krocker